Metro Boomin Mentions Ciara In Disturbing Old Tweets Amid Drake Feud

Metro Boomin is catching heat after some of his decade-old tweets are coming back to haunt him amid his beef with Drake. In one tweet, he mentioned Ciara, who dated his collaborator Future.

The “Like That” producer went on an explosive rant against Drake last weekend with many accusations around the Toronto rapper’s sexuality. Metro Boomin also shared a screenshot of an alleged email claiming that Drizzy tried to stop his song “Like That” from playing on radios.

As if that wasn’t enough, Boomin released his “BBL Drizzy” challenge by sharing a beat he produced while inviting artists to record diss tracks on the beat. It appears that not a lot of artists take up the offer, except for a few unknown artists. Perhaps artists wanted no part in the beef outside of those already involved, like Kendrick Lamar, Future, The Weeknd, and Kanye West.

Metro Boomin is now looking to do some damage control after fans uncovered some old tweets between 2011 and 2014. In one tweet, the producer wrote, “I’m tryna tell #oomf that ‘age aint nothin but a number’ lol.” In another tweet, he said, “Got your Lil sister on them mollies, she dun ran thru the whole squad.” Another post reads, “She might be young but she ready.”

Boomin also mentioned Ciara, who has a baby with his collaborator Future, in one of the tweets from 2011. “The things I would do to Ciara are probably illegal,” he wrote. Ciara welcomed Baby Future, her son with rapper Future, on May 19, 2014, years after Boomin’s disturbing tweet.

Metro Boomin has not reacted to the surfaced tweets, but some fans pointed out that he has been quietly deleting the old tweets.

In the meantime, Drake is currently beefing up security around him after one of his guards was shot multiple times in a reported drive-by shooting outside his mansion in Toronto. The rapper was not at home at the time of the incident, and police have since launched a full-scale investigation following the shooting. The security guard remains in the hospital in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have not reacted to the shooting, and they have not released any more diss songs since Drizzy released “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday night.