Metro Booming Calls Drake BBL Drizzy In Explosive Rant On Twitter/X

Metro Boomin is going off on Drake on Twitter/X, calling him some of the names that Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar labeled him with like BBL Drizzy.

The beatmaker launched his “BBL Drizzy Beat Giveway” over the weekend in a reaction to Drake mentioning him on “Family Matters.” The Toronto rapper fired shots at Metro Boomin on the 7-minute-long song released on Friday night. Metro Boomin is asking artists to drop their best verse on the song.

“Best verse over this gets a free beat. just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway,” he wrote while sharing a link to SoundCloud.

That was only the beginning of what’s to come as Metro Boomin went on a lengthy rant about Drake sharing several memes and also sharing a screenshot of an email in which he accuse Drizzy of blocking “Like That” from getting played on the radio.

“I’m lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio,” he wrote. “I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you oh u aint #LikeThat record?”

Booming also addressed the OVO rapper trolling him with memes and allegations his girlfriend cheated on him.

“The drum thing was laughable so I let it slide but what we not gon do is spread lies and have my loved ones involved, nobody ever hit my girl nigga we grew up together she’s a real woman and not even in the industry but I guess #youwouldntknownunboutdatttt,” Metro said.

Metro Booming also shared some old clips and photos of Drake while suggesting that the Toronto rapper is gay, including some clips from his acting days. When one fan asked why Metro was tweeting about Drizzy at 3 AM Eastern time, the producer responded by saying he was in Amsterdam, where it’s 9 AM.

