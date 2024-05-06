Drake Addresses Kendrick Lamar Grooming Claims In “The Heart Part 6” Diss Song

Drake addressed Kendrick Lamar’s allegations about grooming underage girls and claimed he got molested in a new diss song, “The Heart Part 6,” released on Sunday.

The two rappers have been trading diss songs to no end over the weekend with all sorts of wild allegations. Whether the claims are true or not, the allegations managed to divide fans, especially since both rappers have massive fan bases discussing the lyrical battle on social media. Kendrick Lamar claimed that Drake grooms underage girls and is a master manipulator, and clearly, it caused enough ruckus to earn a response from Drizzy.

“I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected/ If I was f***ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested,” Drizzy raps.

Drake also alleges that Kendrick Lamar got molested, and that’s why he keeps pushing the narrative in his diss songs.

“My mom came over today and I was like, ‘Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother—’/ Ahh, wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested/ Aw, f*** me, I just made the whole connection/ This about to get so depressin’/ This is trauma from your own confessions/ This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected/ That’s why these pedophile raps is sh*t you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive,” Drizzy raps while seemingly alluding to why he thinks Kendrick is passionate about that topic.

Drake also claimed that Kendrick Lamar’s fiancee broke up with him and that he had not seen his two children in six months. Urban Islandz reported on Saturday (May 4) that Whitney Alford unfollowed Kendrick while still following Dave Free. Not coincidentally, Aubrey used a screenshot of a heart emoji comment that Free left on one of Whitney’s posts on Instagram.

Whitney has remained silent about Drake’s allegation that Dave Free is the father of one of her children with Kendrick Lamar. She has also not addressed the breakup rumors and doesn’t have to. After all, she is not beefing with anyone but merely a casualty in the heated rap battle.

Rick Ross, who has been taunting Drake for weeks on social media, also got hit on “The Heart Part 6.” Some fans think that Rozay’s diss song “Champagne Moments” is one of the best diss songs in the entire rap beef.