Kendrick Lamar Drops 2nd Drake Diss Song ‘6:16 In LA’ Dissing Akademiks

Kendrick Lamar is keeping up the pressure on Drake with a second diss song in a week. On Friday (May 3), K.Dot released a new diss song, “6:16 In LA,” with some bars aimed at DJ Akademiks.

Just four days after delivering his explosive diss song “Euphoria” and getting a euphoric reaction from the masses, the Compton rapper strategically unleashed “6:16 In LA,” which was released at 6:16 AM in Los Angeles time, which is 9:16 AM on the US East coast and Toronto Canada. Perhaps Dot wanted Drake to get the message as soon as he woke up for his morning routine.

Similarly to his first diss song this week, Mr. Morales mentioned a few names, including DJ Akademiks and Kash Doll.

“Conspiracies about cash, dawg, that’s not even the leak/ Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think/ Are you finally ready to play ‘Have you ever?,’ let’s see/ Have you ever thought that OVO is working for me?” Kendrick raps over an Al Green sample.

K.Dot used those lines to address claims made by Drake in his song “Push Ups” about his TDE label head Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith extorting him.

Urban Islandz reported yesterday that DJ Akademiks poured cold water on rumors that Drake was dropping another diss song last night, as DJHED claimed. The podcaster called Kai Cenat’s Livestream and expressed that Drizzy was not planning to drop. Perhaps Kendrick Lamar also got the message and decided to take advantage of his opponent’s delayed response.

“Yeah, somebody’s lying, I can see the vibes on Ak/ Even he looking compromised, lets peel the layers back/Ain’t no brownie points will be on your chest/Harassin’ Ant f***in’ with good people,” he begins his second verse.

Kendrick Lamar also took shots at Drake’s entourage, including his personal head of security, Chubbs.

“Can’t ‘Toosie Slide’ up out of this one, it’s just gon’ resurface/ Every dog gotta have his day, now live in your purpose/ It was fun until you start to put money in the streets/ Then lost money, ’cause they came back with no receipts,” Lamar raps while calling Drake a fake bully who hides behind memes and WiFi.

Hip Hop fans are now urging Drake to drop his response, but let’s not forget that it took Kendrick Lamar two weeks to respond to “Push Ups” which was also a scathing diss song aimed at not just K.Dot, but also other artists like Rick Riss, The Weeknd, Future, and Metro Boomin. The question now is will Drake take a similar wait-and-see approach or fire back sooner than we think?