Buju Banton Back In The United States 5 Years After Deportation

Buju Banton is back on US soil just over five years after being deported to Jamaica following his release from prison.

The reggae/dancehall legend is currently mourning the death of his son Miles Myrie, who passed away last month in the US. In a video posted by DJ Khaled, Buju Banton appears to be in good spirit as he soak up the gravity of the moment. The singer is currently in Miami and spent the day with DJ Khaled, Rohan Marley, and other longtime friends in the industry who resides in the South Florida area.

“This is real-time bless up sending love to everybody worldwide am talking about worldwide,” he said. “I just want to send you all nothing but good energy. First of all God is the greatest we so bless we so grateful I can’t wait to share this moment.”

“This is legendary,” Khaled said in the video before introducing Buju Banton. “I haven’t seen my brother here in Miami. I haven’t seen my brother and I don’t think you have seen my brother and it’s been about 15 years since you have seen him in Miami or what we call the United States. And I just want to say yow Buju Banton welcome back to your second home.”

“God is amazing my brother, I wanna say nuff love to all the people out there,” Buju said. “This is Buju Banton, I want to say nuff love to you all, all my fans out there in all the states in the United States of America, Gargamel is back. It’s been a long time I haven’t seen you, it’s been a long time my feet have walked on this side. Nothing before the time and now is the time so let’s get the music going, let’s get the vibe going.”

In a series of photos DJ Khaled shared of himself and Buju Banton, he wrote, “Let god rise and all his enemies scatter. All they see is the glory but man dunno di story. Welcome forward to miami my brother [Buju Banton].”

It’s unclear if Buju Banton is in the United States for his son Miles Myrie’s funeral or if the late Myrie has already been laid to rest. Nevertheless, it’s good to see Buju in great spirits following the tragedy that hit his family recently.

Buju Banton, whose real name is Mark Myrie, was arrested in 2009 in Miami and charged with drug trafficking. He was found guilty in February 2011 and sentenced to ten years in federal prison. After numerous appeals, he was released from prison in December 2018 and was deported to Jamaica. His first concert, Long Walk To Freedom, was held at the National Stadium in March 2019. That show saw a historic turnout of fans crammed inside the stadium to see the singer perform for the first time in over a decade.

There is no word yet on when he will perform in the United States, but it will be his first US show in around 15 years.