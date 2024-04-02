Buju Banton’s Son Miles Myrie Died In The US

Buju Banton and the Myrie family are mourning the death of the singer’s son, Miles Myrie, who passed away in the United States.

Miles’ older brother, reggae singer Jahazeil Myrie, confirmed his passing in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday (April 1). Jahazeil shared a photo of himself and Miles in happier times with a heartbroken emoji. The singer used Popcaan’s song “Only Jah Know,” produced by NotNice, as the soundtrack for the post. He also didn’t share any details surrounding the cause of death.

Buju Banton has remained silent about his son’s passing, and the rest of the Myrie siblings have also not yet made any public statement. Sources told Urban Islandz on Tuesday that Miles was living in the United States at the time of his death, and he was age 20. Our sources also dispelled false rumors circulating online about Miles’ death, with some fans commenting about him being killed by a man aligned with a certain group of people.

In the meantime, Buju Banton supporters have been sending him positive comments as news of his son’s death spreads. “Condolence to you and your family Gargamel I know this is a hard time for you guys sending you love and light and upliftment,” one fan wrote. Another asked, “Is the news about your son’s death true, if so condolence.”

Buju Banton reportedly has seventeen children from many different relationships. The reggae singer served a 10-year prison sentence in the United States for drug trafficking and was deported to Jamaica following his release from the McRae Correctional Institution on December 7, 2018.