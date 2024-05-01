Coi Leray Distance Self From Dad Benzino Following His R. Kelly Comment

Coi Leray says she wants nothing to do with her father, Benzino, following his statement about R. Kelly.

The former Love and Hip Hop cast has come under fire for suggesting that R. Kelly should be given a second chance for his alleged relationships with minors. The R&B crooner is currently serving a prison sentence for his crimes, and his music catalog streaming has reportedly taken a hit as a result of the fallout as fans turn their backs on him.

“Everybody deserves a second chance, I know that Elvis [and] a lot of motherf***ers f*** with 14, 15 [year olds],” Benzino said during an appearance on a podcast. “I know N****s f*c*k with young girls, to keep it 100. I’m not into that, [but] again, the legal age is 16 years old. But it’s legal in America. So why the f*** is R. Kelly doing all this time, you know why, because they’re 14 and 13, two years younger.”

Benzino added that the age of consent in America is 16 and questioned why R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He admitted that the crimes are sick, but the sentence is too lengthy, totally contradicting the purpose of the lengthy sentence.

That statement from Benzino was enough to anger some fans, and even his daughter Coi Leray has since distanced herself from him in a strongly worded message on Twitter/X.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” Coi wrote. “I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him.”

The female rapper added that she can’t wait to have children of her own so she can be a good parent and show her kids the love she thinks they deserve.

“Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY. Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, encouragement MAKES US FAMILY,” she said. “I can’t wait to have a kid one day. I can’t wait to look her/him in the eye and tell them how much I love them.”

This is not the first time that Coi Leray is making statements against her father in a public setting. The two clash in 2022 when he prematurely shared with the public that she had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj coming out. The move almost derailed the collab and resulted in a beef between Coi and Nicki Minaj’s camp. Coi has since revealed that she and Nicki privately hash things out.