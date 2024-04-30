Coi Leray Says She and Nicki Minaj Privately Squash Beef

“Players” artist Coi Leray says that she and Nicki Minaj have cleared up their beef privately as she revealed on Tuesday that the two spoke and hinted that they are on good terms.

Last year fans felt that Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj were beefing after she posted a shady comment on Twitter shortly after the Trinidadian rapper joined TikTok for the first time. Minaj had joined TikTok to specifically share snippets of her Pink Friday 2 album and had started going on TikTok live to talk to thousands of her fans. Minaj joining TikTok connected her to thousands of younger fans who prefer that app to the others.

However, Coi Leray who was called a “Tik Tok” artist in the past didn’t seem to like that people were cool with Minaj now joining the app. She wrote on Twitter, “Lmaoo crazy how everybody who shitted on Tik Tok back then is eating it up now.”

Many fans felt that the comment directed at Nicki Minaj also hinted that they had fallen out after their “Blick Blick” collaboration in 2022.

There is no confirmation of a falling out between the rappers but Coi hinted on Monday night that the labels are behind female rap artists beefing because it causes excitement in the music industry.

“Most of these female rappers not even from the same places !!!! Not from the same hoods….why are we beefing?”

In another tweet, she added, “idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy. They see it helps push the music, I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages.”

Coi’s claim is not unheard of as Nicki has accused certain label executives of trying to sabotage her and also instigating war with other artists.

On Tuesday, Coi replied to a fan who claimed she had used Nicki for a collaboration and turned on her. However, Coi said she and Nicki Minaj were on good terms after speaking offline to clear up any misunderstanding.

“Me and Nicki spoke behind the scenes, personally, and I never brought that to the public. Business ain’t work out, that’s okay. I still wish her nothing but the best and blick blick is one of the greatest videos that will be in history,” Coi wrote.