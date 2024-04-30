Shenseea Second Album “Never Gets Late Here” Gets Release Date

Shenseea announced the release date, tracklist and cover art for her second album, Never Gets Late Here, which is set for a May 24 release. The project has been in the works since 2022 and is finally seeing the light of day after several production delays.

The Jamaican singer shares the album title and release date for her sophomore album on Tuesday, April 30. The album is the follow-up to her debut LP, Alpha, released on March 11, 2022. Later that year, Shenseea revealed that she was already working on her next album.

Never Gets Late Here features fourteen tracks, including the intro “Face Lift.” Wizkid, Masicka, Coi Leray, Di Genius, and Anitta are among the guestlist on the album. The tracklist features some previously released singles, including “Hit & Run,” which was released earlier this year, “Neva Neva,” and “Die For You.”

Shenseea previously collaborated with Wizkid on the 2022 single “Slip N Slide” which also features Skillibeng. The song is featured on the Afrobeats singer’s album, More Love Less Ego. On the other hand, she will be collaborating with Coi Leray and Anitta for the first time and fans are looking forward to hearing those songs. The dancehall artist and the female rapper have had a budding friendship since she immigrated to the US to pursue her international music career.

In 2022, Shenseea shared that her sophomore album would be completely different from her first project as she pushed for a more pop/hip-hop sound at the time. “I’m happy where I am right now because I feel like I’ve been getting a lot of recognition from international acts, producers, I’m working with,” she said. “I’m working on my second album and knowing that I’ve given my first album ‘Alpha’ to the culture, It’s my very first, I had to give back to my culture, the second one is completely different.”

The “Neva Neva” singer received some criticism from her fans and some of her fellow artists for switching genres, but this year, she has returned to her dancehall roots and vows to give fans more of the music they want.

In another interview last year, she shared that her new album will comprise of R&B music mixed with dancehall as she seek to blend the genres together to showcase her vocals.

“It’s actually where I want to go. This is the type of music I want to do… that I feel is really timeless,” ShenYeng said. “The second album, I’m about to show you this is what I came here to do. It’s really about emotions, a lot of emotions…things that women can relate to but in a different way.”

Never Gets Late Here tracklist:

1. Face Lift (Intro)

2. Hit & Run – Feat. Masicka & Di Genius

3. Tap Out

4. Neva Neva

5. Die For You

6. Keep A Place

7. Dolla

8. Loyalty

9. Flava – Feat. Coi Leray

10. Nana

11. Red Flag – Feat. Anitta

12. Stars

13. Heaven On Earth

14. Work Me Out – Feat. Wizkid