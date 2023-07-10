Shenseea Gives Update On Sophomore Album Release Date

Shenseea says her album is ready for release come next month-end, and she is excited to share what she calls her “new sound.”

In an interview with YouTuber Nyla Symone, the artiste shared that the release date for her album was pushed back to the end of August or September because she wanted the project to be “perfect” despite her team being confident in the quality of the album.

“There’s just some things that I wanted to tweak, I know I can do better with some lines, I know I can do better with some beats so that’s really it. The tracklist is 80% ready,” ShenYeng said, adding that her team believes she should drop music now.

“It’s gotta be the right songs,” she said.

The artiste says she believes the album is currently missing something from her. “It’s missing something directly from me, like core, like written 1000% by me maybe like a freestyle vibe,” Shenseea said.

Shenseea also said rapping is fun for her, and she doesn’t want to go into rap music full-time, but she’s taken account of how fans love her freestyle and want to add a track to the album.

As for her new album, the artiste says she’s bringing R&B music mixed with dancehall and will be singing on her next project.

“It’s actually where I want to go. This is the type of music I want to do… that I feel is really timeless,” the Jamaican singer said.

“The second album, I’m about to show you this is what I came here to do,” Shenseea said. “It’s really about emotions, a lot of emotions…things that women can relate to but in a different way.”

Shenseea’s first album, Alpha, released in March last year, received mixed reviews, with her dancehall fans not quite feeling the music and hip-hop fans not getting taken to her. However, Shenseea says she’s confident in the quality of her songs.

As for features, Shenseea previously tapped Megan Thee Stallion and others, but this time she says she has a point to prove and wants to put herself out there for fans to see her talent, so collaborations are not a priority.

Earlier this year, Shenseea hinted that Kanye West could be a guest artist on her sophomore album after working with the G.O.O.D Music rapper on his album Donda.

“I absolutely love Kanye from before I met him,” she lamented at the time during an interview with Billboard. “I’m not going to say too much. We might have a little something in there…yes, yeah, yeah.”