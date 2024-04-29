Bounty Killer Sends NBA YoungBoy Prayers Following Federal Arrest

Bounty Killer showed support to NBA YoungBoy following his arrest on April 17, 2024 in Utah by federal authorities.

The Baton Rouge rapper is currently behind bars facing as much as 63 charges relating to an alleged prescription fraud ring. Police uncovered the illegal activity after the rapper and his associates allegedly impersonated a doctor while acquiring prescription drugs. His impersonation was so bad that it raised suspicions which resulted in an investigation and his subsequent arrest.

If found guilty, YoungBoy Never Broke Again could be sent to prison for years for the crimes, which includes obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, identity fraud, and forgery. Police also say they found weapons in a vehicle registered to the rapper as well as prescription drugs during a traffic stop in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is now getting some support from dancehall legend Bounty Killer, who shared a video message for the rapper.

“I am just here to send some word of empowerment and encouragement to my little brother Kentrell Gaulden better known as NBA YoungBoy,” Bounty said. “As most of you might’ve seen and heard in the media, he has been charged with multiple charges serious federal charges, but we’re all innocent until proven guilty, and God has the last verdict of all cases.”

Bounty Killer reminds NBA YoungBoy that young and successful black men have been targeted by authorities. His message comes on the heels of Jamaican police detaining two young dancehall artists, Kraff and Malie Donn.

Kentrell am just saying you’re not dead, you’re not done, but we as young successful black men have been targeted by the system forever,” Killer continues. “So we have to walk the straight and narrow at all times. So just know that we are here with you in faith and prayers and we all love you and we cheering for you. So just hold the faith and stay encouraged and just know that life is a journey it’s not a destination, it doesn’t stop here. So just stay strong and stay empowered black man. Bless up Kentrell.”

In the caption, Bounty Killer wrote, “We stand by you, Kentrell. God’s plan. The best of us go through the worst situations and come out better than before..fly high like a eagle love alone blessing pon blessings.”

Bounty Killer recently received a lot of praise from his peers in dancehall for his tribute to Shabba Ranks after the “Trailer Load A Girls” deejay take shots at him during a recent interview. According to Killer, Shabba is one of his idols in dancehall and as such he refused to disrespect the legend despite feeling slighted.