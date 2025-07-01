50 Cent Hires Misa Hylton To Get Dirt On Diddy, Says His Son’s Mother

50 Cent allegedly hired one of Diddy’s baby mothers, Misa Hylton, to get dirt on him; at least that is what Fif’s baby mother is saying.

The mother of 50 Cent’s son, Shaniqua Tompkins, is spilling some beans about his old feud with Diddy and the involvement of Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs. Tompkins and Fifty have had a rocky relationship over the years, so it’s not surprising when she dishes dirt about him online.

Tompkins recently shared a video on Instagram Live where she made some allegations about 50 Cent’s tactics behind the scenes in his feud with Diddy. She alleges that Fif hired Hylton as a stylist so he could get some scoop on Diddy as well as sleep with her.

According to Tompkins, 50 Cent orchestrated the whole thing because he wanted to sign Mase from Bad Boy Records, but Diddy wanted a whopping $2 million for a signature. The problem is Fif didn’t believe Mase was worth the price tag, so he tried to get dirt on Diddy, possibly to use in his negotiation.

Tompkins also alleges that 50 Cent was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship and says he still is the same way. “He was abusive, he still is abusive,” she said. “Emotionally, physically, he is abusive.”

She also alleges that 50 Cent was abusive to his other baby mother, Daphne Joy, who allegedly asked her to testify in her case against the G-Unit rapper. However, Tompkins stated that she declined to testify because Joy was being shady towards her.

“She gave me so much shade, and she was trolling me along with him,” she said during her Instagram Live video. “[Joy] thought her and her child were going to be superior to Marquise and I. So I said, I’ll sit this one out.”

50 Cent has not responded to what Shaniqua Tompkins said, and neither has Misa Hylton. In the meantime, Diddy is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering in a New York federal court.