Bounty Killer Lauded For Calling Shabba Ranks His Idol

Bounty Killer says Shabba Ranks is one of his idols in dancehall and that he refused to disrespect the legend despite a recent comment.

Urban Islandz reported this week that Shabba Ranks is getting heat from dancehall fans and even Mr. Vegas weighing in with some harsh criticism of the “Trailer Load A Girls” deejay. In a recent interview, the 90s dancehall legend fired shots at Bounty Killer, suggesting he is not a “general” in the dancehall space.

“Any other general a plan fi funeral,” Shabba said while naming his artists who are generals, including General Trees, General Degree, and General Echo. Fans noticed he left out Bounty Killer, widely regarded as “The General” of dancehall. The “Book Book Book” deejay got wind of what Ranks said and issued a response for which he is being lauded by his peers as a mature response.

“My idol cannot be my rival mi nuh diss elders unless they comes at me directly so big up Shabba Ranks despite whatever he might’ve said but his action speaks way louder than his words bcuz what he had done for me and many other youths by impacting and inspiring us musically is immense,” Killer wrote while sharing a clip of himself, Beenie Man, and Shabba Ranks performing at Saddle To Di East stage show in 1995.

Bounty Killer also said that he took note that the fans are disappointed in Shabba Ranks’ comment, but he has no ill feelings.

“I know that the fans are a bit disappointed to an extent with certain things being said but look at the positive side the first Visa I ever gotten 1993 was on Shabba tours petition he might not even remember that so he can say anything and get a pass folks,” Bounty continues. “I respect and rate Shabba all my life so there’s ntn him or anybody can say or do to change that now plus Ms Christy is like a mother to me we all had our opinions but a one C-View as @dextadaps said so ego and petty feelings can’t mash it up Shabba had to be proud of me bcuz I’m a product of his inspiration as big as I can ever get Shabba will always be apart of my journey can’t insult ur own my inspiration there’s no bad blood here at least for me so big up #mamachristie and @mamaivy I had ntn more to say about this situation stay positive folks.”

Bounty Killer was immediately commended by his fans and fellow artists in dancehall like Bugle and Dexta Daps for his mature reaction to Shabba.

“UnoGeneral Bounty Killa! 1 Emperor Shabba Ranks. Idols,” Dexta wrote while Bugle added, “1000% Maturity Big up inuh Killa You is a real General, This Post Says A Lot Jah Protection Every Step Of Your Journey.”

Bounty Killer’s manager Bankey Lous also chimed in, saying, “Rodney Price I am so proud of you to right something so positive as this just now this is coming from your heart no Suger coat thing love and Unity strength nothing negative @1unogeneral Selah.”

Dancehall artist Masicka wrote, “1general 1 only.”

Bounty Killer and Shabba Ranks have been feuding since 2022 when the two exchanged words, with Killer blasting Shabba in a post on social media urging him to put some respect on his name. The Killer was responding to a statement Shabba made in an interview with OnStage.

“Put bloodcl**t respect pon mi 30yrs of consecutive contributions and development to this culture and genre Sir Gaadzilla that’s the term the stalwart the pioneer, the innovator the inventor the general the coach the architech should I continue,” Bounty said.