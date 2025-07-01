Drake “Family Matters” Bars Get Revisit Over Resurfaced Rihanna Photo

Drake fans are having a field day with his bars on “Family Matters” after an old photo of Rihanna resurfaced.

It’s no secret that “Family Matters” was one of the biggest songs that came out of the infamous Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. It wasn’t only a K-Dot diss track since Drizzy took shots at other artists like Future, The Weeknd, and Rihanna’s baby daddy, ASAP Rocky.

Now, an unearthed photo of Rihanna wearing a white sleeveless shirt with the words “Leave The Boy Alone.” The Boy is Drake if you haven’t been following the monikers attached to the Canadian rapper over the years. Drizzy and Rihanna rekindled their romance around 2015-2016 when they collaborated on the smash hit single “Work.” We suspect that the photo was taken around that time.

However, their relationship fizzled out after Rihanna dumped him after learning about his secret child before it became public knowledge. The photo is now causing quite a stir among Drake fans on social media, due to some bars that reference Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

In “Family Matters,” Drake raps, “Ask Fring [Rihanna] if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again / She’ll even tell you leave The Boy alone ‘fore you get your head split again.”

The photo was posted by a Twitter account, bubblefring, and it has since gone viral with thousands of engagements. “This all making sense now and the photo look legit too no wonder Rihanna was silent in the beef,” one person said.

yall look at rihanna’s shirt what line comes after “ask fring if this a good idea…” yo?!!!?? https://t.co/BfcDn8aO1E pic.twitter.com/FnfOMIs1VK — Fring (@bubblefring) June 28, 2025

Drake and ASAP Rocky are friends turned foes, and it seems their beef is purely because they both date Rihanna. Rocky first took a jab at Drizzy on his feature for WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, where he mentioned his past fling with the OVO rapper’s baby mother, “Sophie Brussaux.”

In response, Drake appears to be telling him not to go there because he could go all the way there. In the end, it seems Drizzy was trying to be respectful to Rihanna, but not without warning ASAP Rocky about taking that route. It also seems that Rocky has taken heed, or maybe Rihanna had a conversation with him, because he hasn’t issued another direct diss towards The Boy.