Quavo Drops Brutal Chris Brown Diss Track: ‘Crackhead Michael Jackson’

Quavo returns fire to Chris Brown with a brutal diss track titled “Over Hoes & B*tches.” The track features a verse from Takeoff and was premiered by DJ Akademiks.

The Quavo and Chris Brown beef intensified with diss tracks and social media jabs flying from all angles. In this beef, even the cover arts are topics of discussion. After Breezy released “Weakest Link” he shared a cover art of the Migos rapper with mouth wide open eating a hotdog.

The Atlanta rapper returned with a cover art of himself choking out the R&B singer. The cover art is a play on a famous photo of the singer choking a female, though it was playful and was shared by TMZ.

On Monday (April 22), DJ Akademiks premiered the song “Over Hoes & B*tches” on his Livestream, and almost immediately, it started trending on Twitter/X. Quavo injected a verse from Takeoff into the song, leaving some fans questioning the move. Nevertheless, Chris Brown used Takeoff to take a dig at Quavo.

“RIP Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/ Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead,” Brown raps.

Quavo packed a lot of punchlines aiming at Brown’s past issues with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. “You been f**ked your bag up when you punched Rih in the face,” he raps.

“Lil’ boy wanna die ’bout some coochie? (Bow)/ You still f***ed up ’bout Karrueche? (Damn)/ You tried to beat up Teyana, (No cap) but Usher wouldn’t let you do it (Usher)/ The cocaine got ’em, your honor (White), bipolar disorder, no wonder,” Quavo raps.

In another line, the Atlanta rapper mentioned his ex-girlfriend Saweetie while also calling Chris Brown a “crackhead Michael Jackson. “I can take a model b*tch and make a Saweetie, ni**a (B*tch)

Crackhead Michael Jackson, b*tch, you better beat it, n***a,” he raps.

Chris Brown has since reacted to the scathing diss track with a message posted on his Instagram Story. “Google Raps THAT SHIT IS POOOOOOOH. Damn and I was excited..that shit don’t even need a response. Takeoff rap better. CMON QUAVIOUS,” Breezy wrote. In another post, he shared an updated artwork for his song “Weakest Link” which includes a photo of Quavo crying.