Drake Sent Rick Ross DM Calling Him Turkey, Rozay Claps Back

Drake is taking his beef with Rick Ross to social media, not just in the booth. Rozay has been trolling the Toronto rapper for the past several days following his unexpected diss track hitting the airwaves.

On Tuesday (April 16), Drake shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent the MMG rapper on Instagram, prompting a response from his collaborator turn opp. In a lengthy message, Drake called out Rick Ross by pointing to the difference in their net worth while also labeling Rozay a “worker” for the spirit brand Belaire, which the Miami rapper has been promoting.

It’s unclear the exact relationship Ross has with the brand and if he owns a percentage of the company, but according to the “Nice For What” rapper, Rozay works for Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish, the creator of Belaire.

“Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake,” Drake wrote. “And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet. That shit coming off when it’s the other people turn to fly. You Brett Berrish [sic] worker. How many cases you gotta move before you got a cheque finally. You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore.”

Drake then clowned Rick Ross, calling him a turkey and saying he should’ve asked for another feature.

It didn’t take long for Rozay to respond in a video posted on his Instagram Story asking his “Aston Martin Music” collaborator to apologize while also using Birdman as a prop. “Ain’t nothing wrong with talking sh*t, but Drake you gotta keep it at one line why you gotta take 20 minutes?” Rozay said. “One line or don’t DM me no more.”

“Am a bigger person am a boss, Drake am gonna give you an opportunity to apologize,” Rozay said in another clip. “First and foremost you gotta admit confess you got your nose reduction and confess you got a BBL.”

It also appears that Drake’s legion of fans have been coming for Rick Ross, with some folks accusing him of being “ungrateful” after Drizzy gave him a number of hit songs. Some fans also pointed out that he has an Abraham Lincoln tattoo on his chest despite calling the OVO rapper a ‘white boy.’

Rick Ross continues to taunt Drake on IG after Drizzy shared DM he sent.https://t.co/9mhZwdK5M9 pic.twitter.com/5sjCdqRalx — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 17, 2024

“Turning on a man who gave you most hits when you were washed up for something thats got nothing to do with you is giving frenemy & been jealous,” one fan wrote while another added, “Not him calling Drake white boy but got Abraham Lincoln tatted on his chest.”