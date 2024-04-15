Keyshia Cole Confirms Relationship With Rapper Hunxho

R&B singer Keyshia Cole, 42, has confirmed that she is dating 300 Entertainment artist Hunxho, 24, weeks after the two were seen together on what appeared to be a date.

Hunxho, whose real name is Ibrahim Muhammed Dodo, broke into the music scene with the “Let’s Get It” track in 2021. The song was later remixed by Atlanta rapper 21 Savage. Last week, he and Keyshia Cole were spotted holding hands while leaving an event. Many questioned the relationship, given that Cole was old enough to be Hunxho’s mother. It’s not unusual to see older women with younger men, as has become the norm in the hip-hop industry in recent times.

On Monday, Cole made a post on X, formerly Twitter, where she seemingly confirmed the relationship. “@hunxho mine,” she wrote. Hunxho also retweeted the post with a heart emoji.

Keyshia Cole is the latest in a slew of celebs dating younger men. Over the weekend, Lil Kim, 49, seemingly confirmed that she and Maryland rapper Tayy Brown, 24, were dating. She made a lengthy post on Instagram to celebrate his birthday and discuss their relationship.

Just last month, Draya Michelle received backlash after announcing she was pregnant with a daughter for Houston Rockets player Jalen Green, 22.

I love u guys. Please don’t beat me up ???????? pic.twitter.com/KH8ZyWkzkk — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) April 15, 2024

In the meantime, many social media users reacted to Keyshia Cole’s announcement. “Now Key you keep running through these Youngins.. the whole world knows this man belongs to everybody,” one person reacted to her announcement. “Can you grandmas leave these young men alone omg this the 3rd shit I seen about an older woman targeting the young,” another wrote.

“I love you Keyshia But Girl you old enough to be that boy, mama This why ya heart always broke bookie,” another said.

Nevertheless, some fans showed Keyshia Cole support, saying that once she is happy, then age doesn’t matter. “Keyshia once you’re happy girl am happy for you this man is a full adult besides age is just a number,” one of her fans told her.