DDG Reacts To Breakup Rumors With Halle Bailey Over Rubi Rose DM

DDG and Halle Bailey have been hit with more breakup rumors amid his admission that he messaged his ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose after the couple had an argument.

The rapper/YouTuber shared a reaction to the rumors on Twitter/X after Halle Bailey was spotted solo at Coachella supporting her sister Chloe Bailey. DDG and Halle also appear to unfollow each other on Instagram, further fueling speculations that they’ve called it quits months after welcoming their first child.

“Had the best time at #chlochella last night!!! words can’t describe how proud i am of my sister,” she wrote while sharing a clip of herself enjoying her sister’s performance.

It seems trouble in paradise started a few days ago when the rapper admitted in an interview with VLAD that he sent a direct message on IG to Rubi Rose after he had an argument with The Little Mermaid actress. He also claimed that Bailey was beside him when he sent the message.

“I did it in front of her,” he said. “I had no intention of actually linking with Rubi Rose. She seen it. Imagine you’re arguing with your girl and you get mad at her for something. ‘I’m finna do this. Watch this,’ type sh*t. I feel like people thought that I was like sneakily like ‘Oh what you doing?’ and that’s when she posted it. I know what type of girl she is.”

DDG and Rubi Rose had a heated exchange on social media last year when she leaked the messages he sent her. He denied the allegations back then while suggesting that Rose was bitter about her relationship with Halle. Shortly after the interview came out, the couple suddenly unfollowed each other on social media. Some fans are already suggesting this is just another social media stunt by the rapper.

The “Angel” singer has not reacted to the rumors, but the rapper wrote on X, “These days I just laugh & keep scrolling [laughing emoji].”

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for around two years. The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2022. She later starred in the rapper’s music video, “If I Want You.” They welcomed their son Halo in December last year after months of her hiding her pregnancy.