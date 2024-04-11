Chris Brown Connects With Davido On “Hmmm” Off ’11:11: Deluxe’

Chris Brown once again connects with Afrobeats star Davido on his new song “Hmmm.” The R&B singer has been looking towards Afrobeats and dancehall for inspiration a lot these days, with several collaborations with artists in those genres.

Chris Brown’s latest track, “Hmmm,” a collaboration with Davido, is already making waves among fans. Arriving on Thursday, the bouncy track has quickly gained traction with over 200,000 views on YouTube and over three million streams on Spotify. “Hmmm” is part of the R&B singer’s album, 11:11 Deluxe, which features thirteen new songs.

“So mi (Mm-hmm), So mi so so (Mm-hmm), I don’t know, know (Mm-hmm), Make them they turn up (Mm-hmm), They no see me coming (Mm-hmm), Are you ready for me? (Mm-hmm),” Davido sings. Breezy chimed in, “When Oluwa CB enter, Them no go gree you enter, malo, Ah, hey, Shey you want to see mental, I don’t give them back to sender, why not?”

Chris Brown tapped several artists for the 11:11 Deluxe, including Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, and Mario. This is also his second collaboration with Davido on the body of work, following their collaboration on the smash hit single “Sensational,” which was featured on the original version of the album, released in November last year.

Brown is also stirring some drama after seemingly dissing Migos rapper Quavo on one of the songs on the album. If you can recall, their feud started over Quavo’s rumored fling with Karrueche Tran.

In the meantime, R&B fans are reacting to Chris Brown’s new album, and most of the reactions confirmed what most of them already knew: the body of work is a masterpiece. “He’s the king of R&B and you’re not ready for this conversation,” one fan wrote. “In fact, he is the most complete guy today, the only one who could go head to head with him is dead and his name is Michael Jackson. Brownie, you are brilliant!”

Listen to “Hmmm” and stay tuned to Urban Islandz for more details about the album.