50 Cent Suggests Meek Mill Is On The Diddy Tapes

50 Cent sent a message to Meek Mill, who has been complaining about the constant Diddy rumors. The Philly rapper says the rumors are starting to affect his family, with his 12-year-old son feeling confused.

While The Dreamchasers rapper is getting some support from some of his fans, he is isn’t getting any support from 50 Cent, who is a strong critic of Diddy. According to the G-Unit rapper, Meek Mill might be getting the wrong idea about why folks are coming at him about his association with the Bad Boy Record founder.

“Got Damn it. People don’t think you are gay [Meek Mill] they think you on them tapes. Old boy was filming every room, even the toilets,” Fifty wrote in response to Meek, saying he doesn’t believe the Diddy rumors but is concerned about what they are doing to his sons.

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!” Meek tweeted while saying he was not amused by the rumors that some fans are calling trolling. “I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f*** it lol.”

The tapes that 50 Cent mentioned arise from rumors that Diddy has several cameras all over his home and is secretly filming celebrities at his much-talked-about parties. The hip-hop mogul has not addressed the reports, which has only made the rumors grow louder.

In the meantime, 50 Cent says he is currently working on a documentary about Diddy chronicling what has been transpiring around the rapper/entrepreneur. This comes amid news that a number of productions are underway in Hollywood that will cover the infamous raid on two of Diddy’s homes, one in Miami and one in Los Angeles. That has not deterred Fifty from proceeding with his own production.