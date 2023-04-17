Shenseea Brought Out Coi Leray At Coachella 2023

Shenseea showed out for her Coachella debut as she performed her freestyle over Akon’s “Locked Up” and stepped up to the plate in defiance of shots sent by London On Da Track’s baby mother, Eboni.

The Jamaican artist shared snippets from her performance which included the freestyle released earlier this month that took shots at Eboni, the first time she publicly acknowledged her and her allegations. Shenseea made it clear that she was not to be tested as she sang out the verse about her journey from being poor in rural Jamaica to now being a superstar. The verse also included the line where she said she was ready to go to jail for her son.

Taking a subtle jab at Eboni, she captioned the series of videos, “Chinchilla at Coachella #Blessed.”

Chinchilla is the name of a small cousin of the rat family and is the name Eboni coined to call Shenseea to disrespect her. It seems that Shenseea has depowered the insult without doing much.

In other videos, Shenseea also performed for the first time her new song “Curious,” which included a dance routine with her backup dancers. She also bussed out a few dance moves as she seductively swung her hips before jumping into a split.

Shenseea also brought out guest performers Coi Leray and Tokischa to perform the hit song “Players.” Shenseea ended her performance with her Billboard single “Lick” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The artist showed out with her sexy moves, which included several splits and seductive reenactments that had the crowd screaming.

The women were later seen together posing for photos and hanging out after the event. In one photo, Shenseea is seen going down low and showing off her dance moves with her dancers.

Shenseea is quickly making a name for herself at festivals, and she also seems more at ease publicly performing. She is now almost a regular at Rolling Loud, and hopefully, her Coachella performance is the first of many more to come.

In the meantime, Shenseea received lots of support from fans and colleagues, including the likes of Ding Dong, who wrote under her post, “Big big look.”

“It’s the caption for me, let them knowwwww,” one fan said. “Go see the bitter gal face angrily typing,” another said.