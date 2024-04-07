Meek Mill Under Fire For How He Sound Shouting At The Rock At Wrestlemania

Meek Mill is on the receiving end of a roast online for the way he sounds while yelling at The Rock to get up at Wrestlemania. The Philadelphia rapper was rooting hard for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, but it’s his actions that have landed him in hot water.

The Dreamchasers rapper was at the event with some of his celebrity pals including Winnie Harlow, Wale, 2 Chainz, and Druski. In one segment The Rock was down and the group of celebrities started urging him to get up and keep fighting and that’s when Meek Mill was heard yelling for the actor to get up.

“Get Up!” Meek yelled. Some fans immediately started suggesting that his yell sounded a bit saucy. “Why Meek sound so saucy with that scream man am dwl,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Meek got too much sauce in that voice man that’s why the Rock got up cuz he didn’t wanna hear Meek voice one more time lol.”

On the flip side, Meek is getting support from some fans who pushed back against certain narratives about his sexuality. “People hate on meek for no reason. You don’t even know the guy but take time out of your day to hate on him. This is prolly why he is successful and your working a minimum wage job,” one fan wrote.

Meek Mill has come under scrutiny in recent weeks over allegations surrounding his association with embattled hip-hop mogul Diddy. Some fans revisited some of his raps, where he rapped about partying with the Bad Boy rapper, and others, like DJ Akademiks and 50 Cent, reshared video clips of interactions with Meek and Diddy while raising questions.

As if that wasn’t enough, Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy seems to mention someone that fans are pointing out as Meek Mill. The lawsuit referenced a Philadelphia rapper who used to date Nicki Minaj without mentioning Meek by name.

Last week, Meek Mill went on a social media rant against one of his studio engineers, Cruz, whom he labeled as ungrateful for saying he would leave to go work with Beyonce and Jay-Z. “I love Cruz but this is bad advice,” Meek said in a tweet. “Championships triple platinum … when I met Cruz he was the store runner I needed an engineer and started using him everyday .. to say you would get up and leave for jayz and Beyoncé is insane to me but new world!”

Meek Mill credits himself with building Cruz’s career and says he will never work with an engineer who wants to use him.