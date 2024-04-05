Vybz Kartel Gifted His Mother Teresa Palmer A BMW For Her Birthday

Vybz Kartel is celebrating the birthdays of both his mother, Teresa Palmer, and his daughter in the same week. Days after showering his daughter Adi’Anna Palmer with flowers, the incarcerated dancehall legend tribute his mother on her birthday.

The “Fever” deejay, who is eyeing a release from behind bars soon following his appeal win, has been very active on social media since the landmark Privy Council ruling last month. Some fans even question whether he is running his Instagram account from prison or if his management team is behind his daily postings.

On Thursday, Vybz Kartel shared photos of his mother beaming with a bright smile while standing beside her new ride, a BMW X1. “Happy Birthday my Boss , My Queen , my Guardian Angel… #MYMOTHER [heart emojis],” Kartel wrote.

Several artists, including Busta Rhymes, Bounty Killer, I-Octane, and Baby Cham, all send birthday wishes to Mrs. Palmer. “The cradle of the stable that made us all healthy and able mama’s love is the greatest ever didn’t I told y’all time ago more blessings pon blessings upon her,” Bounty Killer wrote. Busta Rhymes added, “Happy earth strong empress Queen Momma Mrs. Palmer.”

“Blessings Pon blessings mama more strength and good health,” Dancehall artist Kiprich wrote, while Kartel’s right-hand man, Shawn Storm, wrote, “Happiest of birthday Ms P blessings pon blessings mi neda mada.”

Teresa Palmer has been a strong advocate for the freedom of her son since his 2014 murder conviction for the alleged killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel and his lead appeal attorney, Isat Buchanan, have expressed their confidence in his freedom. The deejay and his co-accused, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, remain behind bars as they await the Jamaica Court of Appeal’s ruling on whether to retry the case or total dismissal, thus setting the men free.

Kartel, who has been battling health problems throughout his almost a decade and a half incarceration, says he will be focusing on his health and family if he is released from prison.