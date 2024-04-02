Vybz Kartel Gave His Daughter Her Flowers Literally On Her 17th Birthday

Vybz Kartel showered his daughter, Adi’Anna Palmer, with love on her 17th birthday. The dancehall legend regularly shows his love for his daughter on social media and even pays tribute to her in his music.

On Tuesday (April 2), the Gazanation leader shared a photo of Adi’Anna while wishing her a happy birthday. “Happy 17th birthday my princess aka Prinny,” he wrote while adding several heart emojis. The teenager responded in the comments, writing, “Thanks Daddy & Thank You For An Amazing Birthday.”

Adi’Anna, who also shared some stunning birthday photos of herself, received a bouquet of roses from her famous father. Despite his incarceration, Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, has made it a priority to be deeply involved in his children’s lives. In 2020, he released a heartfelt tribute song titled “Adianna,” expressing his profound love for his daughter. “Gyal swear to God a you mi rather but mi could a never love you like mi daughter Adianna/ Clean airforce pearl white say Madonna/ See me and gwaan like yuh no see me, Stevie Wonder,” Kartel sings.

The deejay, who won his appeal case in the UK Privy Council last month, is eyeing a release from prison and is anxious to spend quality time with his loved ones. Sources told Urban Islandz that his health and time with his family are his top priorities if he is released from behind bars. The artist and his attorney remain very confident that he will be completely freed by the Jamaica Court of Appeal.

In the meantime, Kartel is getting a lot of praise for fatherhood in light of his over a decade of incarceration, as some fans anticipate him coming home. Dancehall artist Baby Cham commented a series of gift box emojis. The “Fever” deejay is also getting support from Drake, who shared a “Free Kartel” post on his IG Story earlier today.