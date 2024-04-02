Skillibeng, Tyla & Gunna’s ‘Jump’ Debuts On Two Billboard Charts

Skillibeng collaboration with Tyla and Gunna, “Jump,” debuts on two Billboard charts this week. The song appeared on the South African singer’s self-titled debut album, which arrived over a week ago.

“Jump,” which is one of the hottest singles off the project, debut at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 6 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart this week, giving Skillibeng a huge boost ahead of his own album due later this year. The song also appeared on charts in Canada and the UK this week. The dancehall star has been steadily making a name for himself as one of the most sought after Jamaican artists worldwide.

Commercially, Tyla’s album debut at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart after selling 24,000 album equivalent-units in the first week of release, surpassing the initial projection of 22,000 copies. This gave Tyla the second highest first-week album sales of any African artist behind Burna Boy, whose album Love, Damini sold 25,000 equivalent units. The project is led by her breakout hit “Water” which is the hottest song by an African artist this year.

“Water” won a Grammy at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024 for Best African Music Performance. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Skillibeng is currently one of few Jamaican artists currently has songs in rotation on Billboard charts outside of the Reggae Album Chart. YG Marley’s single “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” is currently at No. 67 on the Hot 100 chart after climbing to a peak of No. 34. The song is also the only reggae single currently on the most recognized singles chart in the world.

Skillibeng’s new single “Miss B Nasty” has received great reception especially among female fans who seemingly gravitate to the vibe and lyrics of the P2J-produced single.