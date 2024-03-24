Tyla Drops New Song “Jump” With Skillibeng & Gunna Off Self-Tited Album

Tyla dropped off her latest single from her debut album, and this certified banger guest stars Skillibeng and Gunna.

The South African singer’s self-titled debut album has landed, and it is already making waves in the industry. Tyla, who is now the highest-charting African female solo act following her mega breakout hit “Water,” making its way into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, spoke highly of this latest single, which seems to be one of her favorites from the album.

The new track titled “Jump,” which was produced by Sammy Soso and released through FAX and Epic Records, features Jamaican dancehall star Skillibeng and American rapper Gunna. The body-thumping beat sounds to be a fusion of dancehall and Amapiano and is a masterpiece on its own, only made better with the addition of each artist’s vocals. Skillibeng’s iconic cameo is short, but he is an undeniable playmaker in the game. Kicking off the track with his signature sound, the dancehall artist blesses the intro with “Original Gyal you a nuh replica (No) / Smooth eeh no regular degular (No) / Pretty for real and pretty pon mi cellular (Know) / Mi know seh yuh hot (Know).”

In a recent Instagram post celebrating the release of her freshman album, Tyla was answering some questions for Spotify when she revealed that “Jump” is the song that she is most excited for people to hear. The singer explained that she feels like she’s really “speaking [her] business on that song,” and that only made fans more excited to hit play. In the first verse of the song Tyla was spitting bars. “They never had a pretty girl from Joburg / See me now and that’s what they prefer / I don’t touch no wheel ’cause I got a chauffeur / First class how I get round the world,” The Johannesburg native sings.

The “Water” hitmaker smoothly transitions into the pre-chorus with a strong high-pitch soprano, hitting every note flawlessly and setting the stage for Gunna to shake things up with a very spicy melodic rap verse that ties it all together.

Then it’s back to the chorus, which features nods to South Africa and Jamaica. “You know I love to make it jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump / Ooh you know I love to make it jump, jump, jump / Tump, tump, tump, tump, back it up, ‘tup / Haibo! / You know I love to make it,” Tyla sings. And, of course, the song wasn’t complete without Skillibeng’s hit-certifying 4-bar appearance, spinning the block for the outro.

Fans have unanimously co-signed the hit, marking it a favorite already and calling the trio the collab they never knew they needed. Meanwhile, “Jump” has quickly surpassed a quarter million views and counting since its premiere on March 21. The album Tyla also features appearances by Travis Scott, Becky G, Kelvin Momo, and Tems.