Cardi B Left Embarrassed After Partying With Rihanna & Paris Hilton

Cardi B gets candid about her embarrassing experience interacting with two of the biggest female celebrities in the industry, Rihanna and Paris Hilton.

Urban Islandz reported last week that Rihanna was singing along to Cardi B’s performance of her Diamond-selling hit “Bodak Yellow” at Jason Lee’s party in Los Angeles. In one clip, the Bronx rapper was seated next to Paris Hilton as the two chat while eating. All things appears to went well in the clips, but the rapper is now sharing one embarrassing moment that fans didn’t picked up on.

“Let me tell you what happened at the Jason Lee party,” Cardi shared in an Instagram Live video. “I was really upset because … it was a dinner and I was eating, I was hungry. So I’m talking to Paris Hilton, I’m talking to Rihanna. I’m smiling because when I get nervous I smile. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, yeah!’ I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face because we sitting right next to each other.”

“When I f***ing went home, you know what I noticed? That I have something black right here [points to one of her front teeth]. I noticed I had something black in my f***ing teeth the whole time! Oh my gosh!” she explains while likening the ordeal to the movie The Emperor’s New Groove. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope that [Paris] didn’t notice’ … When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f***ing bed ’cause that sh*t is so f***ing embarrassing.”

Jason Lee shared that Cardi B, who he says is an introvert, was shy around Rihanna and appeared a little starstruck around the Bajan pop star. A lot of celebrities have shared that they became starstruck meeting Rihanna for the first time but quickly warmed up after realizing how down-to-earth she was.

“Cardi loves [Rihanna] just as much as I do. But she’s a damn Libra, an introvert, and shy as hell. It’s so cute and humbling to see the biggest rap artist in the world be so shy around her,” he wrote.

In the meantime, Cardi B is prepping for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. Like Rihanna, the “Bongos” rapper has not released a project in many years, and fans of both artists are now requesting a collaboration after seeing them interact with each other.

Nevertheless, Cardi has new music on the airwaves. After releasing her “Like What (Freestyle)” last month, she dropped off “Enough (Miami” with a saucy music video. The song debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week and is expected to rise further on the chart.