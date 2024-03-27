Rihanna Sings Along With Cardi B Performance Of ‘Bodak Yellow’

Rihanna loves her some “Bodak Yellow.” The Bajan pop star, along with Cardi B and Paris Hilton were among several celebrities in attendance at Jason Lee’s Hollywood Bash party. The Bronx rapper was seen in clips that surfaced on X performing her Diamond-certified single “Bodak Yellow” as Rihanna sang along to the lyrics.

The bash was certainly a sight to behold, with celebrities and guests getting lit in the moment, especially when the “Money” rapper got on the mic and started performing one of her biggest hits. With “Bodak Yellow” blaring through the speakers, the atmosphere became electric, with everyone singing along, including Rihanna and Paris Hilton.

We’re certainly in an era where the music industry is dominated by female artists and it’s not just rap, but all across the mainstream genres. While we’re seeing a lot of unity among the ladies in the game, we’ve certainly seen some heated feud played out on the airwaves and on social media, leading to factions within the music space.

One notable faction of fans is Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, aka the Barbz vs. the BardiGang. So naturally, when clips like this surface on social media, fans are going to pick sides and we’re seeing some of Nicki Minaj’s fans already accusing Cardi B of being a groupie to Rihanna. RiRi has never pledge her allegiance to any warring factions in hip hop, as she appears to be both “cool” with the two female rappers.

Watch Rihanna singing along to Cardi B performance of "Bodak Yellow" at Jason Lee's party https://t.co/zH0UuU1fp8 pic.twitter.com/RQHb7cBZ4L — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) March 27, 2024

In one clip, we saw Cardi B, Rihanna, and Jason Lee chopping it up prompting some fans to speculate if there will be a collaboration. While a collab is unlikely, it’s evident that Nicki Minaj fans don’t even want RiRi and Bardi in the same space.

While Nicki Minaj is releasing music and touring, both Cardi B and Rihanna have been making their fans wait a long time for new music in the form of a body of work. They’ve both released singles and collaborations over the years, but neither female artists have released an album in years.

Nevertheless, they are both in their bags and making money moves. Rihanna continues to build her beauty and fashion business empire after recently announcing her Fenty Beauty expansion into China. Cardi B, on the other hand, has been growing her business empire, which includes her spiked whipped cream.