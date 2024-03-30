Burna Boy Responds To Haters Of His Beardless Look

Burna Boy responds to trolls coming at him for shaving his beard. The Nigerian artist went viral on social media this week after a photo surfaced on X showing him without beard.

The photo received a lot of comical responses from fans of the Afrobeats star, some of whom outright told him to never shave his beard again for any reason. Some folks also compared him to social media personality Ms Netta. Burna Boy got wind of what has been happening on the net and issued a response to his critics, saying the photo is from 2021.

“To all you w**rdos who depend on @theshaderoom the @shaderoomborough and any other weirdo blogs for your daily news. I shaved my beard in 2021 not now,” the “Big 7” artist wrote. “But it’s good to know that for all the history I’ve been making and records I’ve been setting and breaking you, PARASITES ONLY CARE ABOUT WHY I MIGHT HAVE F***ED, who I’m f***ing and stupid sh*t like ‘Burna boy shaved his beard’. I gotta apologise to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique, I didn’t know that they learned all they know from the West.”

Burna Boy’s spicy response is also getting mixed reactions, with some fans questioning why he didn’t just ignore the haters. The usually outspoken artist previously received some flak for comments made about black Americans, which he later sought to clarify. Some fans ignored his statement altogether and told him outright not to shave his beard again. Of course, we all know celebrity fans often know no boundaries.

His beardless look aside, Burna Boy is hot off a big year in his career with several record-breaking stadium shows and a hugely successful album, I Told Them…, which peaked at No. 31 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. The project features singles like “City Boys,” “Big 7,” “Cheat On Me,” featuring Dave, “Talibans II,” with Byron Messia, and “Sittin’ on Top of the World” featuring 21 Savage.