Burna Boy Announces ‘I Told Them’ Album and Drops “Big 7” Single

Afrobeat artist Burna Boy has announced that his upcoming album, ‘I Told Them…’ will be released on August 25 this year. The artist revealed several teasers on his official Instagram account, including a teaser video that started with him saying, “Don’t complain just believe.”

“I guarantee you that nothing that is happening now that I didn’t tell them in 2013/2014/14/16 like I been saying this is gonna happen, it’s like I knew,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

The teaser features soundbites from Burna Boy from various performances as well as interviews where he speaks about his successful career growth. “There’s always bigger than me that was me,” he says. “This is such a blessing for me man but I told them this is gonna happen right from the beginning, I told them I’m a genius, and I had to show them what the reason is.”

The artist is basking in the rapid development of his career and recently struck a major Apple Music live-streaming deal for his July 19th show in London him being the first African artiste to sell out massive stadiums in London and the United States.

The artist recently released his sample of Brandy and Ma$e’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”. The song has racked up 3.1 million views on YouTube since being released a month ago.

21 Savage has also been tapped for the track, which is aimed at Burna Boy’s largely female audience and is a somewhat female celebratory anthem that has taken off on Tik Tok.

In the meantime, Burna Boy recently released his latest single, “Big 7,” which he has been promoting on his official Instagram account. Among those who have shown love to Burna Boy for the latest single is Busta Rhymes, who commented.

“MAAAAAAD TING!!! Thanks for having me apart of this family. NO SIGN IF WEAKNESS!!! THE BIG 7777777,” Busta Rhymes said.