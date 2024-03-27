Yung Miami Accused Of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’ For Diddy In Lawsuit

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been accused of transporting cocaine for her boyfriend and former Bad Boy Records label mogul in an amended lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones.

Jones’s lawsuit was filed earlier this year claiming that while he worked with Diddy for a year on The Love Album: Off the Grid, he was allegedly sexually harassed by Diddy, sexually molested, and exposed to various criminal activities, including alleged drug trafficking, prostitution, and sexual activities with minor girls.

The lawsuit also claimed that Brendan Paul, one of Diddy’s employees, was actually his drug mule, and he would procure and traffic the wide range of drugs Diddy and his associates used. Following Paul’s arrest earlier this week and the raids by Homeland Security at Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, fans of the rapper have been reviewing the lawsuit. Many are now saying they believe the lawsuit since Paul was named as Diddy’s drug dealer.

Yung Miami named in 25-page document

Yung Miami has also come under scrutiny as fans review lawsuit which claims that she procured pink cocaine for Diddy. The lawsuit alleges that she trafficked “tuci,” for Diddy. Tuci is the street name for pink cocaine.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival” in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami,” the lawsuit claimed.

Yung Miami has been silent since news about the federal sex trafficking investigation into Diddy. She has not reacted to the lawsuit mentioning her as a drug trafficker.

Details about Yung Miami in the lawsuit

Miami is also mentioned in the lawsuit as being a paid sex worker. The lawsuit alleges that prostitution is also part of wider racketeering activity.

“Robin Greenhill, the accountant, would ensure the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payment to sex workers. Frankie Santella, Moy Baun, Brendan Paul, and KK would also be responsible for ensuring payment to sex workers in cash. Yung Miami, Jade, and Daphne Joy were paid : monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers and received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill which outlined Defendants ongoing criminal operation.”

The lawsuit added, “Beginning at an exact date unknown to Plaintiff, but within ten (10) years preceding the filing of this action, Defendants have knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully participated in pattern of racketeering activity that continues to this day.”

Diddy and Yung Miami claimed they were dating in July last year. The rapper also seemed to be dating 50 Cent’s baby mother, Daphne Joy, and other women. Although his lawyers have not responded to the amended filing by Jones’ lawyer, Diddy previously denied the allegations and said it was a shakedown.