DJ Khaled and YG Marley Teases New Collab “Running”

DJ Khaled has tapped YG Marley for a new collaboration.

When it comes to seeking out and teaming up with the hottest artists right now, DJ Khaled is a guru. The Grammy-winning hip-hop producer has a knack for identifying and engaging the trending artists in popular music, and he has done so again with the late Bob Marley’s grandson, YG Marley.

The son of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill has had a potent entry into the industry with his debut hit single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” which has been running up the charts since its release in December 2023. The track has been permeating social media for months now, allowing Marley to become super famous in very little time.

On Monday (March 25), DJ Khaled shared a video on Instagram announcing that he has an upcoming track with the singer-songwriter. In the post, the pair is seen chopping it up in the studio and seemingly having a great time. Also in attendance was Rohan Marley and YG’s older brother, Nico Marley. In the caption, Khaled wrote in part, “holding a firm mediation with @ygmarley @romarley @nico2marley.”

In the video clip, which was last but not least in the reel, Khaled and YG Marley are seen dancing, vibing to the new song, and singing along. “We’re running, we’re running, we’re running, we’re running/ Running to a revolution,” Marley sings on the track in his signature voice.

YG Marley’s “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” has already surpassed 1 billion streams worldwide since its December 27 release. The title peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on March 9, 2024. Over on the Streaming Songs chart, it peaked at No. 19 on the same day. The track was co-written by Lauryn Hill whose vocals are also featured on it, and samples Bob Marley.

Will his collaboration with DJ Khaled be his next release? If so, YG Marley will certainly be extending his decorated early discography.