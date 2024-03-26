NBA YoungBoy Cringe After Seeing Son Doing The Bad Word Challenge

NBA YoungBoy is not a fan of the Bad Word Bathroom challenge that has gone viral on TikTok. The challenge sees parents allowing their children to openly express themselves in the bathroom, with some only allowed to speak any curse words they choose to speak in the bathroom without consequences.

The platform is proliferated with toddlers cursing to their heart’s content, shocking some of the parents in the process. YoungBoy seems to be one of those parents, as he was left speechless after seeing a video of one of his children.

Despite his controversial lifestyle and parenting, YoungBoy was not a fan of the challenge after his five-year-old son, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, was seen on video emptying his chest with some pretty strong words for his age.

Kacey, also called K3, was born on February 13, 2019, to YoungBoy and his ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell. In the video, he and another toddler are seen cussing immediately after they are left in the bathroom by their grandmother, Sherhonda Gaulden. Fans also reacted.

“Damn I wonder where he learned all them words from,” one fan said. “NEVER BROKE AGAIN is a mindset and ain’t nothing wrong with him not wanting his son to go down familiar roads! GRANDMA I EXPECT BETTER,” another fan said.

“He know all because he may have done it he don’t want them repeating cycles love to see it Kentrell,” another fan said.

While fans of YoungBoy found it funny, the rapper didn’t seem pleased. “Ma tell him I don’t want to see this no more,” he wrote in the comments on the post.

However, critics of NBA YoungBoy seemed to blame his absence in the child’s life, and some even attacked his parenting as they reminded him that he said he was “not too big” on fatherhood during an interview. YoungBoy has 11 children and is married to Jazlyn Mychelle. He has not responded to critics questioning his parenting skills.