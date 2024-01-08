NBA YoungBoy Admit He Is Not Big On Fatherhood Despite 11 Children

NBA YoungBoy is getting criticized after saying he’s “not big” on fatherhood despite being a father of 11 children.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again became a father younger than most men as his first child was born at 16. By age 21, he already had a football-sized number of kids with nearly half a dozen women. At present, at least two children with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, live with him in Utah while he’s on house arrest while the other kids live with their mothers in other states.

In an interview with Bootleg Kev, the Baton Rouge rapper was asked how he views fatherhood. The interviewer who met the rapper for the very first time said he was impressed by him after watching him with his children.

“You do have a lot of children, and I’ve been around you in a short amount of time to see you. You’re a great father. How important is fatherhood to you, man?” the podcaster asked the “Lonely Child” podcaster. After a few seconds, YoungBoy says, “I’m not really big on it, to be honest.”

The podcaster presses him, asking, “What do you mean by that? I mean, you’re a family man, I’m here with you, I’ve seen you…” YoungBoy adds, “I’m only in here cause you here. It’s a crazy topic. I’m not the type to sugar nothing, but I’m four (4) walls all day. Everyday.” YoungBoy added, “We bond a lot, but I’m mostly inside. I’m watching TV.”

NBA YoungBoy has always been criticized for how many children he’s had in his young life. Many online reacted to his comments, calling out the rapper for not playing a more significant role in his children’s lives.

“If you not big on it, why keep doing it?” one person asked. “He been a parent since 16 of course he aint big on it he dont even understand it just doing it out of habit. The boy is a product of his environment,” another said.

“That’s the reason he has 11 kids. He not big on fatherhood, so he ain’t really around them babies to deal with the mayhem that comes with kids.. cause I’ll tell you one thing.. have you a couple sleepless nights with 1 kid and you won’t be tryna have no damn 11 lol,” another added.

The interview was insightful as YoungBoy seemingly dropped his guard and spoke about many things, giving insight into his background. During the interview, the rapper also revealed that he’s been smoking cigarettes since he was seven (7) years old. He’s never shied away from speaking about his background.

In the interview, the “Bandit” rapper also said he hated home detention, which is taking a toll on his wife and children since he can’t go out or take them out.

“I’m not that strong. I cry a lot. I’m in a point where I know it’s okay,” he said while giving props to his wife for being there for him.