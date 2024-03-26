50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Alleged ‘Mule’ Arrested For Drug Possession

An associate of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, alleged to be his “drug mule,” was arrested at a Miami airport on Monday. At the same time, federal authorities raided the label mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles and arrested his two older sons.

On Tuesday, a photo of the alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, was released with TMZ and Rolling Stone claiming that he was arrested after cocaine was found in his luggage.

According to Rolling Stone, Paul, who has been spotted with Diddy over the years, was charged with two cocaine and marijuana possession charges after Miami-Dade police detained him, Diddy, and a group of persons with the singer after they arrived at the Opa-Locka Airport on Monday afternoon.

Up to Tuesday, there has not been any confirmation as to the investigation by Homeland Security, which TMZ revealed was a coordinated investigation targeting his homes and carting off devices and other possible evidence. Fans of the “Gotta Move On” rapper claim that he was being investigated for sex trafficking, an allegation made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a now-settled lawsuit.

Diddy’s team has not responded to the events over the last two years. However, Paul and Diddy’s manager were named in a recent lawsuit by Rodney Jones. He claimed that he had video evidence of Diddy’s staff, including Brendan, being his “drug mule”, procuring and distributing guns and drugs.

“Members of the enterprise and their associates procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA,” Jones’s lawsuit claims.

Jones also claimed that Diddy and his girlfriend Yung Miami used cocaine, and he also has evidence of women and underaged girls being given drug-laced drinks.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone claims that Diddy was heading to the Caribbean when Paul was arrested. Unconfirmed reports claimed that his jet was heading to Cape Verde islands.

However, it appears that he is still in the US, as a video showed him standing outside the Opa-Locka airport, where he nervously paced back and forth. Authorities also took his cellphones, but he was released after being questioned.

Diddy’s undoing began with the lawsuit filed by Cassie, who said he beat and forced her to use drugs, trafficked her across the world to sleep with male prostitutes in his famous “freak offs,” and that he also raped her.

Other victims have also come forward, claiming Diddy raped them in the 1990s. One lawsuit names his associate, Harve Pierre, former President of Bad Boy Entertainment.

As news about the investigation spread, Diddy’s nemesis, 50 Cent, weighed in.

“Wait, drug mule WTF is going on here, man Damn ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a photo of Jay-Z claiming that he has been silent.

“Anybody seen Jay LOL puff said the ain’t answering his phone. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in another post.

In the meantime, reports on Tuesday also surfaced that Diddy sold all of his shares in Revolt TV to an interested buyer for an undisclosed sum of money. The buyer’s identity has not been shared. Diddy was forced to step down as chairman of Revolt TV after Cassie filed her lawsuit last November.