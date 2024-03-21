Rihanna Taps Into Dancehall For Fenty China Expansion Promo, Fans React With New Music Requests

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty Beauty empire to China and taps into her reggae/dancehall roots for a fitting soundtrack for her first promo video. The Bajan pop star turned beauty mogul was instantly bombarded with requests from her fans, code name Navy, asking for new music.

The 36-year-old mother of two shared the video on her Instagram on Thursday (March 21), telling her 152 million followers, “China fenty fam!! i’m so excited to announce that we are expanding in sephora stores april 1 – y’all ready?!”

Rihanna used dancehall artist Bambii’s 2021 single “Twitch” to soundtrack the promo clip, which gets her fans hungry for new music from her.

“I keep thinking it’s new music. why you always tricking us?” one fan wrote. Another fan said, “Girl and here I thought this was a music video. At this point we’re not getting any new music from Rihanna ever maybe I should just go ahead and become a Beehive or a Barb.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty China expansion comes on the eve of a sitewide sale the company running with some products getting deep discounts of as much as 30 and 25 percent starting on Friday, March 22.

It has been over seven years since Rihanna released an album, but over the years, she has released a few singles and collaborations, the most recent of which came in 2022 when she released “Lift Me Up” on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. RiRi performed the song during her historic Super Bowl Halftime Show last year and also earned an Academy Award nomination.

Since then she has welcomed her second child, Riot Myers, with her partner A$AP Rocky. The rapper recently appeared with Rihanna in one of her promo videos for her Fenty Skin line promoting her new Fenty Lux Balm for lips. Rocky has maintained that he is a big supporter of Rihanna’s beauty products and regularly used them on his own skin.

As for whether fans will get new music, the answer is more likely, but Rihanna is in no rush; she is taking her own sweet time.