Kanye West Mocks Boosie Music Over Influential Comment, Boosie Respond

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is challenging Kanye West’s bold claim that he invented several genres of music of many famous artists over the last two decades.

In an interview on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast, West claimed that he invented the music style of several younger artists of this generation, including The Weeknd, Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and even Future.

“I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created this genre. I created Weeknd’s genre, Trav, Drake… I’m gonna go ‘head and say it, with all love, Future and Thug also, because [of] the autotune album 808 if you think about it. Everybody think of Trav, Weeknd and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also,” Ye said to Big Boy.

Boosie Badazz, however, was not having Ye take credit for his music style and flow as he disagreed in a comment on DJ Akademik’s post.

“Not all genres not every style [stop emoji] not Boosie music!! You can’t relate to nothing I rap about r your music!! Nobody listens to Kanye n the projects r the trenches!!” Boosie said. He added, “Im,a go ahead n say it “my people do not relate to you.”

Kanye West also responded by acknowledging Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down” track featuring Foxx, Webbie and Trill Fam is not invented by him.

“I just saw that wipe me down was made in 2007. I take no responsibility for whatever that genre would be called,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

.@kanyewest ON HIS IG STORY HE TAKES NO RESPONSIBILITY pic.twitter.com/kBAI05HR5q — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) March 17, 2024

Fans also weighed in on the discussion, as some dispute Kanye’s claims.

“THIS IS A LIE and future & Drake are way better artist. I love ye but he can’t take credit for Drake & future. That’s ridiculous. They rap nothing like him. And got more fans music wise,” one person wrote. “St off nobody gives af about Kanye period. Boosie is forever Kanye cannot rap better than boosie and thats straight facts now who wants to argue,” a Boosie fan wrote.

“Nah whipe me down still get the club lit let’s not fake on that,” another said. “Soulja boy and Lil B inspired more people then ye,” another added.

Boosie responds

In the meantime, Boosie responds to Kanye West telling him that his genre of music is simply, “Boosie Music” and labeled himself a legend.

“The genre of music I make is called ‘boosie music,'” Boosie wrote on X. “It makes you cry, it makes you smile, it makes you dance, it gives you motivation, it makes you think, I really raise people thru my music, its real heartfelt music. No rapper has raised mo street n****s than me. I make the music thats makes you feel like we grew up n the same house together. Wipe me down is not a genre of music its a song. 07 I was almost a decade n. Ive been putting out this real heartfelt sh*t since 98-99 [fire emojis] They just dont give real n****s flowers no more but I give them to myself #legend.”