Vybz Kartel and Shorty Compared To Bob Marley and Rita By Fans

Vybz Kartel might be on the verge of release from prison after almost fourteen years behind bars, but some fans are caught up in his love life comparing it to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. The dancehall legend scored a big legal win last week when the UK Privy Council squashed his 2014 murder conviction, paving the way for a potential release.

Vybz Kartel is only still behind bars because the case is now in the hands of the Jamaica Court of Appeal, which has the final say on whether to dismiss the charges or grant a retrial. Certainly, defense attorneys are pushing for a total dismissal of the case, arguing that the original trial was a decade ago.

Despite remaining incarcerated, at least for now, that isn’t stopping Kartel from taking a victory lap on social media. The “Fever” deejay shared a story published by Urban Islandz this weekend. For that story, his fiancée, Sidem Ozturk, spoke with us exclusively about the case after being present in court on Thursday when the ruling was handed down.

Gazanation fans immediately pounced on the story, invoking Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, Vybz Kartel’s baby mother, in the comments. Some fans went as far as to predict that Kartel would be getting back together with his ex-girlfriend, while others urged the artist to stay loyal to Ozturk, who has been supporting him through the period of his appeal case.

“These scenarios remind me of bob and rita [laughing emoji] that didn’t end well right One Shorty! One Gaza,” one fan wrote while another added, “As Kartel come out him and Shorty ago right back. Shorty a real Boss.”

“Only wife wi recognise is Shorty. One Tenesha Gaza Queen,” another fan wrote who quickly got a rebuttal from a fan who supports Ozturk, “Sidem was adept at expressing herself clearly and confidently during the interview. LOVE HER 4 YOU @vybzkartel.”

Vybz Kartel previously revealed that he and Sidem Ozturk have been dating since around 2016 and that he and Shorty called it quits prior to that. The couple got engaged while the deejay was incarcerated and planned to get married upon his release from prison.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel’s attorney, Isat Buchanan, has indicated that he will apply for bail for the artist pending the Court of Appeal’s decision. A timeline for the bond application was not given, but it could be done as early as this week.