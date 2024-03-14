Rvssian Showcases His Tesla Cybertruck, Reacts To Vybz Kartel Winning Appeal

Rvssian is now among a handful of people to get their hands on the highly sought after Tesla Cybertruck. The futuristic vehicle has a lengthy waiting list that’s a few years in advance, but the folks who got their names and down payments down first are getting their deliveries.

Recently we’ve seen celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Kim Kardashian driving around in the Cybertrucks and now Jamaica’s own Rvssian stepped out in one of the rare EV trucks. “seen my dawg switch up,” the dancehall producer wrote while posing beside the truck in Florida with his dog beside him.

The 2023 Tesla Cybertruck has a starting price of around $82,000 for the Dual Motor trim and can set you back as much as $102,000 for the tri-motor Beast trim. The base model has a 0-60 mph time of around 3.9 seconds, while the more powerful 834-hp Beast trim will get from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Rvssian also reacted to Vybz Kartel scoring a big win in the UK Privy Council today after the high court squash his 2014 conviction and referred back the case to the Jamaica Court of Appeal for ruling on whether to grant the four defendants a retrial or set them free.

“Free the G,” he wrote on X. “Court of Jamaica. Time now. Freedom. Let’s go.”

Rvssian and Kartel have been friends for years and have worked together on several hit songs in dancehall. The “Fever” deejay was one of the first big-name dancehall artist to work with Rvssian as a young producer when they collaborated on “Jeans & Fitted” in 2010. The two again collaborated on “Get Gal Anywhere” in 2011 and last year they released “Sixteen” with Trippie Redd.

With Vybz Kartel potential release from prison after being behind bars for well over a decade, two could be looking at more hit records between them.