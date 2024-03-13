Dr. Nigel Clarke Message To Protoje: ‘Reggae music will play in Kingston 24 hours a day’

Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke is responding to reggae artist Protoje’s criticism of the government after his Lost in Time festival was shut down by police last month.

The event was shut down promptly at midnight by police officers just as Popcaan had entered the stage for a guest appearance. Protoje was very critical of the government closing off the event, especially during Reggae Month.

“Yow Jamaica, dem say no more. Make sure the government knows we need reggae music to play inna Kingston,” the artist said before flinging his mic in the air and landing on the stage.

Protoje has rarely, if ever, shown his anger in that way, but the artist has been an ardent voice against corruption and has targeted lyrics at the government in songs like “Blood Money”, where the artist called out the elites and even politicians in the country over the state of things.

However, the Finance Minister clarified that he heard Protoje’s message.

“I want to humbly tell Protoje that this government of Prime Minister Holness listens, and we hear you. Mr. Speaker, I’d tell Protoje that with this government, reggae music will play in Kingston 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the Minister said.

According to him, the government of Jamaica has allocated $120 million, which has been included to complete the rehabilitation of Jam World & Fort Rocky as 24/7 Entertainment Zones.

Jam World, located in Portmore, was acquired by the government in 2022 with the Culture and Gender Minister, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, promising plans to overhaul the facility with proper bathrooms and other facilities to make it a world-class events venue.

The venue has been home for events like Sting and others, which culturally run from night into day and can hold many people.

Protoje has not responded to the finance minister.