Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Luanli, Wants First Interview With The Breakfast Club

Ming Luanli, the sister of Queens rapper Nicki Minaj, says she is being bombarded with requests for interviews and is ready to tell her side of the story, but she will only sit down for an interview with The Breakfast Club.

The Breakfast Club platform is a staple in hip-hop culture, and dozens of artists have popped in to speak to hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee over the years. Now that the show has moved on from Yee, it remains one of the longest-running radio shows in the hip-hop industry. Now aspiring artist Ming Maraj seems to want to be on the show as she claims she’s ready to speak her piece but will only do so on the show.

Ming Luanli appears to have a strained relationship with Nicki Minaj, her wealthier and successful older half-sister. In posts made earlier this year, she seems to hint that she is struggling financially to buy equipment to start a YouTube channel and get her musical career going. She has also revealed that she is getting ready to release new music.

The 18-year-old has not denied or confirmed that she and her sister are estranged, but she seems ready to talk in recent posts on her Instagram account. “Everyone wants me to speak…. I’m saving my interview for @breakfastclubam @cthagod @djenvy @jesshilarious_official,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

She also wrote another curious Insta-story that mentions her “family.”

“And also one more thing, I won’t be disrespected by anybody cause respect is earned, and yes I do love my family let that be known…all of them,” she wrote.

Fans of Nicki Minaj were not pleased with Ming’s posts. “What story? Little girl go to school. Story about what?” one wrote on Instagram. “The fact that she is choosing an outlet that she KNOWS HER sister don’t F’ wit Anymore says ALOT 2024 is the year of errrrbody being exposed,” another commented.

“Sooooo u asks for something, and ur sister had to say NO LOL, sad. Girl, don’t do it. Take that no lol and get over it,” another said.

Nicki Minaj is currently on her sold-out Pink Friday 2 tour. The Trinidadian rapper has never publicly addressed Ming, who shares the same father as her.