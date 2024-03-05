YG Marley’s “Praise Jah” Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Bob Marley’s grandson, YG Marley’s breakout hit “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” reaches a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song climbed to No. 34 this week, up from 39 a week ago, as it continues to gain momentum. The song is now in its fifth week on the chart after entering at No. 74 and is currently the only reggae song in the mix.

YG Marley has earned the attention of reggae fans worldwide as well as his peers in the Jamaican music space, including Bounty Killer, who lauded the young Marley in a post on Instagram. In his message, Bounty Killer urged other artists in reggae/dancehall to put out better quality music that appeals to the global audience and says YG Marley is a testament to that. The dancehall legend insists that Jamaica has the “most important music.”

YG Marley confirmed last month that “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” has since surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and counting. The track also has over 23 million views on YouTube.

YG, 22, whose real name is Joshua Marley, is the song of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill, hence why some fans are not surprised by his musical prowess given the immense talent that is Ms. Hill and his grandfather Bob Marley. Both Bob and Lauryn Hill have writing credits on the song that samples the classic Bob Marley and The Wailers single “Crisis.”

YG Marley’s success on the charts comes on the heels of the tremendous success of Bob Marley: One Love biopic at the global box office. The movie, which chronicles Bob Marley’s Exodus era from around the time of his assassination attempt in Jamaica in the mid-1970s, which resulted in him fleeing to England where he spent a few years curating the iconic Exodus album. The film is currently the No. 2 movie at the US box office behind Dune: Part Two, which premiered last week.

YG Marley is currently working on his debut album and has performed with his mother, Ms. Lauryn Hill, on a few of her tour dates in recent months.