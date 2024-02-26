Kanye West Accuses Adidas Of Selling Fake Yeezy Sneakers, Calls For Boycott

Kanye West urges his fans and peers in the entertainment industry to boycott Adidas for allegedly selling fake Yeezy sneakers. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared a photo of one of the alleged fake Yeezy on his Instagram while also releasing a video of himself chastising the sportswear brand.

Kanye West and Adidas have become mortal enemies after the brand severed ties with him, similar to many other corporate companies and individuals, over antisemitic statements. Their relationship has only grown sour over the years, with Adidas suing Ye. The two parties made billions of dollars over the years thanks to the Yeezy/Adidas partnership.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas,” Ye said in the clip. “Not only are they putting out fake color ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million dollars. They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it.”

Kanye accused Adidas of using contract clauses and their decades of business experience to “rape” him. Ye also shared a photo of one of the sneakers, a 350 V2 Grey, which he said was never an approved colorway.

“Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat,” he wrote.

Kanye West is currently promoting his new album, Vultures 1, with the project debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and topping the chart for a second consecutive week. The rapper also has Vultures 2 and 3 in the works, making it a trilogy album with Ty Dolla $ign and a star-studded guest list.

Supporters of West quickly chimed in the comments to show solidarity amid him calling out Adidas. Rapper 2 Chainz wrote, “Lame and impractical while Bobby Lyte said, “Ok so we should boycott adidas? Got it.”