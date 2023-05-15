Kanye West New ‘Kick Pad’ Yeezy Outfit Clowned By Pro Wrestler

Kanye West appears to be quietly working on some new Yeezy gear, without Adidas, that is. Not uncommon for the rapper/fashion designer, his upcoming collection appears to be getting some not so welcoming attention.

Ye has been out and about recently with his wife, Bianca Censori, and he has been wearing or modeling his upcoming Yeezy gears, making sure the paparazzi flood the internet with photos. Perhaps that’s also his way of getting unsolicited feedback on the internet.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper and Censori were spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the past couple of days. A photo of him wearing what appears to be kick pad leggings type of pants and a black sweater is going viral. As you may know, Kanye West is now sporting a beard.

WWE wrestler Matt Cardona is among the celebrities chimed in to give their take on the outfit. “Kanye is wearing kickpads now?!” Cardona wrote while sharing the photo. “He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye.. c’mon don’t be scared… you’re running from Broski… that’s what I heard.”

Some fans took to the comments to weigh in on the fit, with some folks likening it to something out of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise.

“He legit stole Noob Saibot’s fit,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This picture should be captioned, ‘Damn!!! Noob Saibot and Sonya Blade have let themselves go!'” Another fan wrote, “When you got brunch at 11 but you have to umpire baseball at 2.”

Kanye West’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. applied for the trademark “YZY SOCK SHOES” last month, which means that the gears you see him wearing might soon be available for sale. Ye has been quiet for the most part on social media since being dropped by Adidas, which saw his billion-dollar net worth plummet after severe backlash over antisemitic comments.

In his recent document filings, Kanye describes his new Yeezy clothing as “Socks; socks with leather soles.” The kick pad type outfit he was sporting over the weekend doesn’t seem to be paired with any shoe, and Ye has not debut any new shoe since his split with Adidas last year. The rapper has not identified any retailer that will sell his gears also, especially since he is no longer in deals with Balenciaga and GAP.

Nevertheless, he is reportedly in advance planning for the 2023 Yeezy season fashion show later this year.