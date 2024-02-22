50 Cent Mortified After Catching His Son Gambling On Basketball Court

50 Cent is one of the hardest-working persons in show business, so it’s understandable that he had a shocking response when he saw a video of his son making a bet on the basketball court.

The New York rapper shared the clip on his Instagram on Wednesday this week (February 21) while calling out his 11-year-old son, Sire Jackson, whom he shared with Daphne Joy. In case you thought this was his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, he would not have shared that video since they’ve been estranged for years.

The clip shows the younger Jackson making a bet he would make a free throw while already down $500. “I’m going to call your dad [50 Cent] and I’m a tell him to give me my money,” the man recording the clip said while laughingly. “You’re betting your dad’s money right now.”

50 Cent let his feelings be known in the caption where he wrote, “Just in, SIRE caught gambling with my money [suspicious emoji] his ass better made that shot!”

Nevertheless, $500 is small change for 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, considering his net worth is estimated to be around $200-$300 million. Still, he won’t have to shell out the cash since his son went on to make the shot after betting big bucks. If he had failed to make that shot, then he would be in the hole for over $ 1,000.

50 Cent shares a close bond with his son, whom he regularly posts on his social media accounts. Last year, the rap mogul shared a photo of the then 10-year-old while reflecting on how fast he is growing up.

Fifty, who is fresh off his Final Lap Tour, is currently in work mode on his many television projects, including his Powerverse series and the upcoming third season of BMF on STARZ. Earlier this year, 50 Cent announced that he would be shifting gears to put in even more work in his G-Unit Films empire. Outside of his work on his many films, 50 Cent used every post he made on social media to promote his liquor brands, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne.

Although he wrapped the major part of his Final Lap Tour, 50 revealed in December last year that he wanted to bring the tour to Jamaica and Africa but gave no further details on those plans. “I still have to hit Africa, Jamaica, Tokyo, Japan on the Final Lap Tour [world emoji],” he wrote, adding, “Where else should I go around the world?”