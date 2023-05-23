50 Cent Says 2023 Global Tour ‘Final Lap’ Could Be His Last

50 Cent recently announced his upcoming global tour dubbed “The Final Lap,” which he is now saying could be his final world tour.

The G-Unit rapper has been in the game for 20 years and has since transitioned from a rapper into an actor and film producer. After dominating the early 2000s with his landmark album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent is ready again to perform the songs from the hit project for his fans worldwide with a mega tour. Fif is also bringing Busta Rhymes and Jeremih along for the ride.

Fifty hopped on Instagram Live this morning to share how ticket sales are going, and it turns out things are going so well that he is considering adding more dates to the tour.

“Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the UK, North America, and possibly Australia will be in there,” the rapper told fans on IG. “I gotta get to Africa. I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour.”

Perhaps in a bid to push fans to get their tickets for the show before they’re all sold out, 50 Cent admitted that he is channeling his focus on his film, so this might be his last dance as a touring rapper.

“I won’t be running around like this no more,” he said. “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on. So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

The Final Lap Tour has around 64 shows booked so far across North America and Europe. Fifty says he might add shows in Africa and Australia before concluding the tour later this year. You can expect to see 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih performing in major cities like New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and Toronto, before moving on across the pond to Amsterdam, London, and Paris.

Most of 50 Cent’s hit TV shows are now on breaks as they work on the next seasons, if any. The rapper has been airing out his grouses with TV network Starz, the home of his Power and BMF shows. He also has been working on a few upcoming movies, some of which he will be starring in.