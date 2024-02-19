Spice EP ‘So Mi Like It’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Spice is celebrating another milestone in her decorated dancehall career with her EP, So Mi Like It, surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast has been locked in over the past few weeks recording her next album, but her old music is still doing well among dancehall fans. So Mi Like It was released on December 2, 2014, with five singles, including the hit collaboration “Conjugal Visit,” featuring Vybz Kartel and produced by TJ Records. “Conjugal Visit” and the title song “So Mi Like It,” produced by NotNice, account for the majority of the EPs streams. The title track also surpassed over 100 million views on YouTube.

The EP also featured the singles “Like A Man,” “Go Go,” and “Whine Inna Di Dance.” In terms of chart performance, So Mi Like It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard US Top Reggae Albums chart.

Spice recently shared with her fans that she flew to Singapore to record new music for her upcoming album. “After 17 hours, another safe landing in Singapore Besties I flew Miles away to write this album. What type of songs do you want to hear from me My plan is to write atleast 5-10 songs per day and then choose to best ones. #AlbumMode Let’s goooooooo,” she wrote.

The Queen of Dancehall has not yet shared additional details about her forthcoming third album, but fans are hyped ahead of the project. “Mi need some songs like fight ova mon, needle eye pum pum , Mahma man .. records like that real nice n dirty and rawwww and slack where your talking your ish but then I want some records like Black hypocrisy & Frenz .. real emotional but you can still hear the influence of bob marley inna it,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Please do a song with @jadakingdom and remix Jim screechie. Do a song for your kids. And make a gospel song with a few gospel singers. And last give us a song that has one of your old school as an intro.”

Spice released her debut album, 10, in 2021, two decades after being in the game. The project earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 64th Grammy Awards. She then released her sophomore album, Emancipated, in 2022 to rave reviews from her fans. That project spawned singles like “Tape Measure,” and “Clap Clap.”

When she is not releasing new music, Spice is busy filming scenes for her role in the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta franchise.