Skeletal Remains Believe To Be Medikk Found By Police

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says it’s made a breakthrough in the investigation of missing dancehall artist Stephanie Williams, also called Medikk. On Thursday night, the JCF broke the news that police officers found a skeleton suspected to be that of the artist in a cane field in Wallen, St. Catherine.

Medikk was reported missing at the end of August 2023 after reportedly leaving her Red Hills Road apartment to shoot a music video. The JCF said that Williams was reported missing on August 24, 2023. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, black tights, and a pair of black shoes.

According to JCF, the skeletal remains, which are suspected of belonging to the 29-year-old, were found on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, head of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Fitz Bailey

According to DSP Bailey, the police have removed the skeletal remains for processing to compare them to DNA samples to ascertain whether they belong to Medikk. The top cop said that her mother had reported her missing at the Constant Spring Police Station, and the police had been investigating the matter, including following some tips received.

“Several lines of inquiry were made, several persons were interviewed, and statements recorded,” DSP Bailey said. Still, he did not reveal whether any suspect had been identified or would be charged.

The cop also revealed that there were several case conferences held, and the investigation into a possible murder was supported by the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) Headquarters in Kingston.

Anyone with information about Medikk’s disappearance is asked to contact the police.

At the time of her disappearance, Medikk was a promising artist with songs like “Boss Level” with Javillani and “Money Feelings.”