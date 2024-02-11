Teejay Proposed To Longtime Girlfriend Tionna With Massive Diamond Ring

Dancehall artist Teejay has popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend Tionna, and “The yes is the answer,” she told her followers on Instagram.

On Saturday night, Teejay, whose real name is Timoy Jones, surprised the mother of three with a massive diamond ring. While on Instagram Live, the dancehall star is seen handing her the box containing the ring as a waiter brings a plate with the words “Will You Marry Me” written in chocolate. The couple have been together since there were in high school.

The woman at first appears stunned as he holds out the ring box. He also opened the box showing the ring. Teejay remains sitting and does not complete the formality of getting on his knees and popping the big question.

Tionna also hides behind her white purse while her friends scream in reaction.

Tionna and Timoy have been together since 2013 and share three beautiful children, two boys and a girl.

Last year, Teejay revealed that he has a lot of respect and love for Tionna for always having his back. While out on vacation on the North Coast, the artist showed off several photos of them being affectionate and goofy with each other. “Mi and my bestie @tionnax1 the only one that kept it real from 2013.” Teejay captioned the post.

In the meantime, Teejay has been making big moves personally and professionally, so his engagement is no surprise. The artist recently revealed that he bought his first investment property and a multimillion-dollar home for his family shortly after signing his Warner Music label deal.

These significant moves, however, come after much trial and error, as revealed by Teejay in a recent interview.

According to the I Am Chippy artist, he was desperate to be able to travel and work that at one time, he contemplated going through with a pre-arranged business wedding with an American woman to get his US papers. However, music mogul Sharon Burke swooped in and stopped him from committing immigration fraud.

He’s since credited her for all his successes with the new deal and positive career direction, seeing the launch of his debut EP.