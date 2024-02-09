Popcaan Fined $40K For Unruly Fest Breaching Noise Abatement Act

Dancehall artist Popcaan has been fined $40,000 for breaching the country’s Noise Abatement Act after his Unruly Music Festival, which was kept in December and shut down by cops for going over the time.

Popcaan was slapped with five (5) charges last month – indecent language, disorderly conduct, using abusive and calumnious language, issuing a threat to police officers, and breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

The artist had pleaded guilty to four charges last month and was fined J$6000, and the judge had reserved judgment for the Noise Abatement charge this month. The charges stem from Popcaan’s Unruly Fest held on December 22, 2023, where St. Thomas police allege that the artist had breached the license issued by police to host the event.

Unruly Fest is an annual event held by Popcaan which serves as a holiday treat for residents of the parish, and the funds are used by Popcaan’s Foundation to put on Christmas treats and back-to-school treats, including buying school supplies for students and funding other capital projects in St. Thomas that helped to develop the lives of citizens.

The event was closed off by police in December, who claimed that the artist had exceeded the allowed time. Popcaan also engaged in a verbal spat with cops, who he accused of targeting him.

“Hold on nuh Uncle, what ya nuh, that’s why St Thomas can’t better cause Annu to fight everything weh we do. We nuh like unnu, St Thomas can’t better wid them thing yah… unnu too badmind bou yah,” Popcaan told the police officer who ended the show.

On Wednesday, the judge sentenced Popcaan to a fine of $40,000 or serve 30 days in jail for breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

Popcaan has not reacted to the charges as yet. However, the artist has always maintained that he was being victimized by Jamaican police, who he is suing for reportedly lodging a red flag complaint against him to overseas countries like the United Kingston.